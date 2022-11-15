Panthers set to start different quarterback in Week 11 vs. Ravens

Kevin Oestreicher
The Baltimore Ravens come off of their 2022 bye week as a 6-3 team, and will face off against the Carolina Panthers in Week 11. Carolina stands at 3-7 and coming off of a big “Thursday Night Football” win over the Atlanta Falcons, but will be starting a new quarterback on Sunday against Baltimore.

Panthers Quarterback P.J. Walker took over for quarterback Baker Mayfield early in the 2022 season. However, Walker is dealing with a high ankle sprain, which means that Mayfield will once again be starting for Carolina on Sunday, as announced by head coach Steve Wilks.

