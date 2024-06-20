Panthers set date for joint practice with Jets

Welcome back, Gang Green.

On Thursday morning, the Carolina Panthers officially announced the dates and details for this year’s training camp. The 15th and final day of the schedule is down for Thursday, Aug. 15—when the New York Jets make their summer return.

This will mark the second installment of joint practice in as many years between the Panthers and the visiting Jets.

Head coach Dave Canales commented on his relationship with New York’s head coach Robert Saleh back on May 29, when news of the joint practice first broke out.

“Robert Saleh and I were quality control coaches together with the Seahawks,” he said after that afternoon’s session of team organized activities. “We were together for Super Bowl XLVIII, and then he left shortly after that. So we have about a 13-year or 14-year relationship. We were able to practice with them last year in Tampa, and so we just kinda talked about doing that again.”

The practice is slated to begin at 9:30 a.m. ET at the Carolina Panthers Practice Fields, located across from Bank of America at 705 W. 4th St. in Charlotte. The session will be followed by Carolina’s second preseason game of the summer, which kicks off at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 17.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire