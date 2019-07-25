Sergei Bobrovsky puts Blue Jackets on blast: 'No chance I'd sign an extension'

Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky ripped into the Columbus Blue Jackets for their poor treatment of him during the 2018-19 season. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

Sergei Bobrovsky appears immensely relieved to be out of Columbus after signing a seven-year, $70-million contract with the Florida Panthers this summer.

In a recent interview with Sport24’s Daria Tuboltseva, translated by Igor Eronko of Sports-Express, Bobrovsky ripped the Blue Jackets for their treatment of him during the 2018-19 campaign.

“There was no chance I'd sign an extension with (Columbus). I felt I (needed) another scenery. And it’s not just because of tensions with the Jackets,” Bobrovsky said.

Bobrovsky is clearly among the NHL’s elite goaltenders, a contention the Blue Jackets didn’t share at times, as Joonas Korpisalo emerged as the team’s opening day starter.

The 31-year-old noted that he felt uncomfortable with the team’s culture and didn’t understand why the Blue Jackets wanted to lock him up long-term. Bobrovsky said he was offered a team psychologist, even though he had one of his own since he was 21.

More Bobrovsky: 'I was suspended by the team, there were some conflicts in the team, a lot of meetings and some of them just because of me. I didn't feel myself comfortable. And Still the Jackets tried and tried to extend me all season long' #CBJ — Igor Eronko (@IgorEronko) July 24, 2019

Bobrovsky redeemed himself during the playoffs and was arguably the biggest reason why the Blue Jackets pulled off one of the most stunning upsets in hockey history when they swept the Presidents' Trophy-winning Tampa Bay Lightning in Round 1.

It appears his contention is correct, as a change of scenery and some sunshine will be appreciated by Bobrovsky, while the Panthers have their goaltender for the foreseeable future after Roberto Luongo retired in June.

