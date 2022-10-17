661

Panthers send Robbie Anderson to locker room midgame after sideline spat with coach

Jason Owens
·3 min read

One way or another, Robbie Anderson's days with the Carolina Panthers appear to be numbered.

Amid a report that the Panthers were shopping Anderson on the trade market, interim head coach Steve Wilks sent the receiver to the showers early during Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Rams. It made for unwelcome drama in Wilks' first game leading the team after last week's firing of head coach Matt Rhule.

Tensions between Anderson and receivers coach Joe Dailey were evident throughout the game. Then the conflict boiled over toward the end of the third quarter. Anderson said something to Dailey as he walked past him on the sideline. Wilks then shouted at Dailey before sending Anderson off the field with the Panthers trailing, 17-10.

The Anderson-Dailey beef started in the first half. Fox cameras caught Anderson getting into Dailey's face before Rashard Higgins stepped in between them.

After that interaction, Anderson sat on the sideline isolated from his position group. He did not record a catch Sunday.

After the game, Wilks was asked about the situation. He wasn't interested in discussing Anderson.

"No one is bigger than the team," Wilks said. "I'm not gonna focus or put a lot of attention on one individual. We can talk about the game. We can talk about the situation within the game. We can talk about the things we're gonna do moving forward. But I'm putting a lot of energy into one individual."

Anderson then addressed the altercation with Dailey. He was upset about being taken out of the game on a third-down situation.

"My job is to do all I can to help us win," Anderson said. "It's third down. I'm being taken out of the game. I don't think I should be OK with that.

"It's the money down. Why am I being taken out? That's that."

Jay Glazer reported on Fox on Sunday morning that the Panthers were shopping Anderson and running back Christian McCaffrey as they shift their strategy to a rebuild. With a 1-5 start, there's little for Carolina to play for this season.

After Sunday's public display, it may be hard for the Panthers to get much in return. It's clear that they don't want Anderson around.

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robbie Anderson (3) looks on before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
Are Robbie Anderson's days with the Panthers numbered?(AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

