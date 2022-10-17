Panthers send Robbie Anderson to locker room midgame after sideline spat with coach

One way or another, Robbie Anderson's days with the Carolina Panthers appear to be numbered.

Amid a report that the Panthers were shopping Anderson on the trade market, interim head coach Steve Wilks sent the receiver to the showers early during Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Rams. It made for unwelcome drama in Wilks' first game leading the team after last week's firing of head coach Matt Rhule.

Tensions between Anderson and receivers coach Joe Dailey were evident throughout the game. Then the conflict boiled over toward the end of the third quarter. Anderson said something to Dailey as he walked past him on the sideline. Wilks then shouted at Dailey before sending Anderson off the field with the Panthers trailing, 17-10.

Robbie Anderson appears to have been sent to the locker room by the Carolina coaches.



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/4a1N8MkV2K — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 16, 2022

The Anderson-Dailey beef started in the first half. Fox cameras caught Anderson getting into Dailey's face before Rashard Higgins stepped in between them.

Here’s the video of Robbie Anderson getting in the face of Joe Dailey. pic.twitter.com/TR9agsvaFr — Joe Person (@josephperson) October 16, 2022

After that interaction, Anderson sat on the sideline isolated from his position group. He did not record a catch Sunday.

#Panthers Robbie Anderson is sitting away from the rest of the WRs on the sidelines.



The team is reportedly actively shopping him around the league. pic.twitter.com/RSvawGGhYk — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 16, 2022

After the game, Wilks was asked about the situation. He wasn't interested in discussing Anderson.

Story continues

Steve Wilks on Robbie Anderson sideline situation: “No one is bigger than the team and I’m not gonna focus and put a lot of attention on one individual.” pic.twitter.com/Jsxp8JohMu — Sheena Quick (@Sheena_Marie3) October 16, 2022

"No one is bigger than the team," Wilks said. "I'm not gonna focus or put a lot of attention on one individual. We can talk about the game. We can talk about the situation within the game. We can talk about the things we're gonna do moving forward. But I'm putting a lot of energy into one individual."

Anderson then addressed the altercation with Dailey. He was upset about being taken out of the game on a third-down situation.

Panthers WR Robbie Anderson said he was frustrated because he was not in the game on a third down. The Panthers went into Week 6 with the worst third-down offense in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/6mDEWTtj9b — Tyler Dragon (@TheTylerDragon) October 16, 2022

"My job is to do all I can to help us win," Anderson said. "It's third down. I'm being taken out of the game. I don't think I should be OK with that.

"It's the money down. Why am I being taken out? That's that."

Jay Glazer reported on Fox on Sunday morning that the Panthers were shopping Anderson and running back Christian McCaffrey as they shift their strategy to a rebuild. With a 1-5 start, there's little for Carolina to play for this season.

After Sunday's public display, it may be hard for the Panthers to get much in return. It's clear that they don't want Anderson around.