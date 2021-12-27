Panthers send everyone home after “somewhat significant” number of positive COVID tests

The Panthers will not be working out of their team facility on Monday.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said, via Darin Gantt of the team’s website, that the team’s COVID-19 testing showed a “somewhat significant” number of positive results. The team decided to send everyone home in response to those tests.

Panthers players are due back in the building on Wednesday to continue preparing for their Week 17 game against the Saints.

The Panthers opened the day with seven active roster players and one practice squad player on their COVID-19 reserve list. Most of those players went on the list last week, but wide receiver Brandon Zylstra went on the list on Sunday ahead of their loss to the Buccaneers.

