NFL Draft: Panthers select Kentucky’s Trevin Wallace in 3rd round

The Carolina Panthers selected University of Kentucky linebacker Trevin Wallace with the 72nd overall pick in the third round of the NFL Draft.

In the second round, the Panthers selected University of Texas running back Jonathon Brooks with the 46th overall pick.

The Panthers have been feverishly making trades during Friday night’s draft.

The latest down trade from 65 was with the New York Jets.

The Panthers now get picks 72, 157, 200, and 240. The Panthers have made four trades so far.

Brooks was the first running back to be selected for the draft.

Brooks may need time to fully recover from ACL surgery that caused him to miss the final three games last season, ESPN reported.

At the time of his injury, Brooks was sixth in FBS in rushing yards (1,139) and had broken or evaded 63 tackles, second most in the FBS at that point. He also had 11 rushes of 20-plus yards, including four for touchdowns.

Carolina made moves Thursday night trading with the Buffalo Bills to get the last pick of the first round.

The #Panthers start the round with another trade.



Carolina trades the 39th pick to the #Rams. In return, they'll get the 52nd pick, 155 (Rd 5) and a 2nd round pick in 2025.

They chose University of South Carolina receiver Xavier Legette.

Panthers select wide receiver in first round after trade with Bills

The team officially welcomed him to Charlotte on Friday.

UNC star Drake Maye also has a new team, the New England Patriots.

He was one of a record six quarterbacks chosen in the first 12 picks.

