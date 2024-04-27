NFL Draft: Panthers select Kentucky’s Trevin Wallace in 3rd round

The Panthers now get picks 72, 157, 200, and 240. The Panthers have made four trades so far.
Brooks was the first running back to be selected for the draft.
Brooks may need time to fully recover from ACL surgery that caused him to miss the final three games last season, ESPN reported.
At the time of his injury, Brooks was sixth in FBS in rushing yards (1,139) and had broken or evaded 63 tackles, second most in the FBS at that point. He also had 11 rushes of 20-plus yards, including four for touchdowns.
>>>You can watch the NFL Draft on ABC. Check here for listings.
Carolina made moves Thursday night trading with the Buffalo Bills to get the last pick of the first round.
Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporter Charles Robinson and former NFL running back Damien Harris to give their initial thoughts and takeaways from a wild first night of the 2024 NFL Draft. The trio dive into a few standout selections, including plenty of time analyzing what the Atlanta Falcons could possibly be thinking by taking Michael Penix Jr, J.J. McCarthy and Drake Maye and their respective fits with the Minnesota Vikings and New England Patriots, why Tennessee Titans fans should be ecstatic about the J.C. Latham pick, Xavier Worthy's instant impact potential with the Kansas City Chiefs and why the Las Vegas Raiders took a tight end in the first round two years in a row.