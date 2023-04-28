Panthers select QB Bryce Young with 2023 draft’s No. 1 overall pick

Charlotte, N.C. is about to be taken over by a little crimson tide.

As expected, the Carolina Panthers selected University of Alabama quarterback Bryce Young with the first overall pick of the 2023 NFL draft. Young is the first Alabama player to ever go atop the board.

The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner is also the second No. 1 selection in team history. Carolina’s first, ironically enough, was their last franchise quarterback in Cam Newton—who headlined the 2011 draft following a Heisman (and national championship-winning) campaign of his own.

Young looks to become the new face of the franchise after a highly-productive and highly-decorated run in Tuscaloosa. In his two full seasons under head coach Nick Saban, he completed 65.9 percent of his throws for 8,200 yards, 79 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while leading the Crimson Tide to a 23-4 record.

That work resulted in a plethora of hardware for Young. In addition to the Heisman, he was the 2021 recipient of the Maxwell Award, the Davey O’Brien Award and the Manning Award and was named the AP College Football Player of the Year and the SEC Offensive Player of the Year.

While his size does leave a bit to be desired, the 5-foot-10, 204-pounder checks just about every other box a top passing prospect can. And the Panthers, who have invested a heavy amount of time and resources into the selection, are hoping he’s just as big in Carolina as he was in Alabama.

