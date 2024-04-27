Panthers select Mississippi State DT Jaden Crumedy with 2024 draft’s 200th overall pick

The Carolina Panthers used their sixth-round pick to fortify their defensive trench.

With the 200th overall selection of the 2024 NFL draft, the team grabbed Mississippi State defensive tackle Jaden Crumedy.

A Hattiesburg, Miss. native, Crumedy played at nearby Mississippi State University from 2019 to 2023. Over that five-year run, he amassed 123 total tackles (16.0 for a loss), 8.5 sacks, five passes defensed and a forced fumble.

Crumedy measured in at 6-foot-4 and 301 pounds from the 2024 NFL scouting combine. He also registered a 4.97-second 40-yard dash and a 1.69-second 10-yard split—the seventh-fastest and fifth-fastest time, respectively, amongst all players at his position.

President of football operations/general manager Dan Morgan has already done a bit of work on the defensive line this offseason—beginning with the signing of veteran A’Shawn Robinson. The Panthers then extended 2023 Pro Bowler Derrick Brown, who inked a new four-year, $96 million deal earlier this month.

The depth chart for the line also includes Shy Tuttle, LaBryan Ray, Nick Thurman and Raequan Williams.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire