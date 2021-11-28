If there was any question that rookie receiver Terrace Marshall has been a disappointment this season in Carolina, the question was definitively answered by the Panthers’ inactive list for today’s game against the Dolphins.

Marshall is inactive despite not being injured.

Marshall has just 14 catches for 116 yards and no touchdowns this season. He’s been passed on the depth chart by fellow rookie receiver Shi Smith , a sixth-round pick who hasn’t played much this season but is active today while Marshall sits.

The 5-6 Panthers are hoping to make a run for an NFC wild card berth over the final six games of the season. If they make that run, Marshall may not be on the field for it.

Panthers make second-round rookie Terrace Marshall a healthy scratch originally appeared on Pro Football Talk