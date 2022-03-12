Panthers, Seahawks reportedly ‘top contenders’ for Deshaun Watson

Amazingly enough, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson will now have multiple teams vying for his services in the coming days. (This is what happens when you’re one of the best five or so players at the most vital position in the sport.)

The Carolina Panthers, of course, have been waiting in line for Watson and will be amongst the heaviest and most diligent of pursuers. But, according to Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, they won’t be alone at the front of that line.

Shortly after Watson was cleared of a potential criminal trial stemming from allegations of sexual assault and harassment, Wilson noted that the Panthers and the Seattle Seahawks are believed to be the “top contenders” for the 26-year-old passer.

Ultimately, sources predict Carolina Panthers and Seattle Seahawks to be the top contenders for Deshaun Watson in prospective trade. Importance of no-trade clause in his $156 million contract can't be overstated enough. Fluid situation on destination of three-time Pro Bowl passer — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 12, 2022

Following their trade of franchise great Russell Wilson, the Seahawks are obviously in the market for a new quarterback. If they try for Watson, they may very well have the draft capital from said swap to do so.

Along with reeling in quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant and defensive lineman Shelby Harris from the Denver Broncos, Seattle is now in possession of two first-round picks, two second-round picks and a fifth. The Seahawks’ overall structure as an organization, compared to whatever the Panthers have going on currently, may appeal to Watson, too.

Wilson (Aaron that is) also added that the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns have reportedly expressed interest in a deal for the three-time Pro Bowler as well.

Related

Panthers expected to 'aggressively' pursue Deshaun Watson after Friday's ruling Report: Panthers have been in contact with Texans about QB Deshaun Watson

Story continues

List