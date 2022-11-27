The Panthers had not scored a first quarter touchdown all season. They have now.

Sam Darnold, starting for the first time since Jan. 9 of last season, threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to D.J. Moore with 30 seconds remaining in the first quarter. It completed an 11-play, 71-yard drive.

Moore’s touchdown was his first since Week 8 against the Falcons when he scored on the Hail Mary.

It gave the Panthers a 7-0 lead.

The Broncos had only 26 yards and one first down in the first quarter.

They got a break when Raheem Blackshear muffed a punt early in the second quarter and Delarrin Turner-Yell recovered for the Broncos at the Carolina 27. The Broncos got as close as the Carolina 6 but settled for a 27-yard Brandon McManus field goal.

It’s 7-3 Panthers with 10:11 left in the half.

Panthers score initial first quarter touchdown of the season originally appeared on Pro Football Talk