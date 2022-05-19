Panthers’ Sam Darnold ranked NFL’s 32nd-best QB by Chris Simms

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold might’ve just gotten his best compliment of the offseason.

On Thursday, NBC Sports NFL analyst Chris Simms revealed the second grouping of his Top 40 QB Countdown. Through the Chris Simms Unbuttoned podcast as well as “PFT Live,” the former pro passer has now listed players 40 through 31, with Darnold squeezing in to the 32nd spot.

“He can move and run better than people realize,” Simms said of Darnold. “He doesn’t have any different arm angles – every throw is pretty much the same with [him]. He has a very quick release. That’s the one thing I’ve always liked about him. He doesn’t see the field that well…my biggest complaint about him more than anything is he still misses too many of the big throws down the field. Decision making? Big question mark. Leadership, what he brings to the team? There’s not much. Tyler Huntley, Gardner Minshew, those guys bring something to the offense with their leadership…there’s none of that with Sam Darnold. If [the Panthers] slip up and he doesn’t play good, I think he’ll have a short leash this year.”

This year will be Darnold’s fifth, with each of the previous four amounting to much of nothing. The 2018 third overall pick—through 50 games—has recorded 54 touchdowns to 52 interceptions and 29 fumbles, leaving much to be desired by both the Panthers and New York Jets before them.

But hey, at least Simms is particularly high on another Carolina quarterback—2022 third-rounder Matt Corral . . .

I look at the pick and go, this could be something. They might strike gold here in Carolina – @CSimmsQB pic.twitter.com/WrasCYUxnP — Michael Rimmer (@AVL_Mike) May 19, 2022

