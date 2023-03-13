Panthers, safety Vonn Bell reach agreement on contract ahead of free agency

Mike Kaye
·1 min read
Matt Durisko/AP

The Carolina Panthers are focused on replenishing their defense during the first day of the NFL’s “legal tampering period.”

The franchise reached a contract agreement with former Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell on Monday, a league source confirmed to The Observer. Bell’s agreement followed reports of former New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Shy Tuttle reaching a pact with the Panthers as well.

The terms of Bell’s contract agreement were not immediately disclosed. A deal can’t become official until Wednesday at 4 p.m. when the league’s new year begins.

Bell, 28, has played in the league for seven seasons. He started his career as a second-round pick of the New Orleans Saints in 2016. Following four seasons with the Saints, Bell signed a long-term deal with the Bengals. Bell, an Ohio State alum, has produced 636 tackles, 9.5 sacks, 15 forced fumbles and six interceptions during his career.

The 5-foot-11, 205-pound safety will partner with veteran Xavier Woods in the secondary. With former second-round pick Jeremy Chinn expected to be used a “rover” role on defense, Woods and Bell will man the back end for the defense.

Bell and Woods are likely to move around the secondary, relying on their experience, intelligence and communication skills to prevent big plays. Safety was considered a major need for the Panthers heading into free agency, and the front office has seemingly checked off that box during the two-day window ahead of the opening of actual free-agent market.

With nose tackle and safety addressed early on, the Panthers can now focus on other needs like wideout, tight end and linebacker in the coming days.

