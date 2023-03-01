Panthers saddled with another odd pick in latest NFL.com mock draft

The Carolina Panthers were already on the receiving end of a pretty weird mock draft pick last week, when NFL.com media analyst Daniel Jeremiah sent them Northwestern University offensive tackle Peter Skoronski. Well, things got a little bit weirder.

In his latest set of first-round projections, Jeremiah’s colleague Bucky Brooks paired the Panthers with a University of Florida standout—but definitely not the one who’s been connected to Carolina of late. He has them taking guard O’Cyrus Torrance,

“New coach Frank Reich could make building an elite O-line a top priority in Carolina,” Brooks writes. “Torrence is a people-mover with the size, strength and power to dominate the trenches.”

Now, look, the Panthers don’t have the greatest history of offensive lines. And they’ll probably need some insurance with starting guards Austin Corbett and Brady Christensen both nursing serious injuries this offseason.

But given the impressive 2022 campaign from the trench, as well as Carolina’s dire need for an answer under center, this choice is an odd one to say the least.

As for the other Florida guy, Anthony Richardson does not go drafted in Brooks’ mock.

More NFL draft!

Panthers trade up to draft QB in Mel Kiper's latest mock draft Panthers 2023 mock draft 3.0: Anthony Richardson hype edition Bears reportedly 'leaning toward' trading 2023 draft's No. 1 overall pick

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire