Panthers out of running for Texans QB Deshaun Watson

For over a year now, Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper stood outside of Deshaun Watson’s window with a boombox blaring over his head. But it wasn’t enough.

Despite their longstanding interest in the Houston Texans quarterback, the Panthers will not be his next destination. In Watson’s eyes, his place is somewhere else in the division.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Carolina has now been informed that Watson will not waive his no-trade clause for the franchise—effectively taking them out of the running for the three-time Pro Bowler. With the Cleveland Browns also having been eliminated from consideration, only the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints remain as his possible landing spots.

The #Panthers have been informed they are out on a potential trade for #Texans QB Deshaun Watson, per me and @TomPelissero. That leaves the #Falcons and #Saints. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2022

Watson, who still faces 22 civil complaints alleging sexual misconduct and sexual assault, was benched for the entirety of the 2021 campaign. His legal troubles arose fresh off a career year in 2020, where he passed for a league-leading 4,823 yards with 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

As for the Panthers, they’ll once again have to go out in search of another answer under center.

