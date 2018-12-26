The Panthers are running out of healthy QBs, as they turn to Kyle Allen and Garrett Gilbert



Things have gone downhill quickly for the Carolina Panthers since they started 6-2, as they’ve lost seven straight games and are quickly running out of quarterbacks.

A week after they shut down Cam Newton for the season, the Panthers placed his backup, Taylor Heinicke, on the IR with an elbow injury on Wednesday. Left with just Kyle Allen as a healthy option, Carolina is bringing back Garrett Gilbert, who spent 2017 with the team.

With a Week 17 matchup against the New Orleans Saints likely to feature plenty of other starters sitting, including Drew Brees, these teams could be in for one of the uglier games of the season. Likely starters Allen and Teddy Bridgewater have thrown a combined five passes all season.

So, who are Kyle Allen and Garrett Gilbert?

Even the most passionate NFL fans may not know who Allen and Gilbert are, but they are well-known among college football circles. Although neither truly had notable college careers, they were both among the biggest recruits in their respective classes.

Gilbert was the No. 18-ranked recruit in 2009, the second-best pro-style quarterback behind Matt Barkley. At Texas, Gilbert played as a true freshman and filled in for Colt McCoy when the Heisman finalist was injured in the BCS National Championship game. Gilbert led the Longhorns to a 5-7 record in 2010 and was eventually benched in 2011, leading to a transfer to SMU.

Gilbert put up over 6,000 yards in his two years with SMU, but the Mustangs went a combined 12-11 in games he started. The then-St. Louis Rams drafted Gilbert in the sixth round of the 2014 draft, although he bounced around to four different teams before first cracking an active roster in 2017 with the Panthers.

Allen, meanwhile, was the top consensus quarterback recruit in 2014, ranking seventh overall. Allen competed for Texas A&M’s starting job as a true freshman and eventually won the job midway through the season. He would later be named the MVP of the Liberty Bowl and also helped lead the Aggies to a road win over No. 3 Auburn.

However, as a sophomore, Allen battled injuries and ceded time to true freshman Kyler Murray (yes that Kyler Murray) before transferring to Houston. After sitting out a year, Allen was benched in the third game of the season and later declared for the 2018 draft, where he went undrafted.

How does this affect the Panthers’ draft position?

The Panthers surely could have turned to a better quarterback if they were looking to end the season on a win (looking at you, Colin Kaepernick), but after being eliminated from the playoffs last week, that is definitely not in the cards.

Sitting at 6-9, the Panthers are tied for the 10th-worst record in the NFL, and tiebreakers currently have them picking 11th if the season ended today. But, of course, the season does not end today. A win could push the Panthers as low as 16th in the draft, while there are five 5-10 teams that could jump past the Panthers with a win and a Carolina loss.

The Panthers weren’t afraid to sign Eric Reid, who joined his teammate Kaepernick in kneeling to protest police brutality, but the chances of a reunion in Charlotte were always small. Signing Kaepernick would certainly boost their chances of winning, but the reality is the Panthers probably stand more to benefit from maintaining or improving their draft position. Instead, the Panthers will see if Allen or Gilbert has a future on the 2019 roster.

Quarterback Garrett Gilbert returns to the Panthers after Taylor Heinicke was placed on the IR. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

