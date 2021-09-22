It never looked like defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos would be in the lineup for the Panthers this week and his status became official on Wednesday.

The Panthers have ruled Gross-Matos out for their game against the Texans. An ankle injury is the reason why Gross-Matos will miss his first game of the season.

Defensive end Morgan Fox also appeared on the injury report this week and was a limited participant in practice on Tuesday with an ankle injury. He has not received an injury designation for the game, however, and that puts him on track to play against Houston.

No other Panthers received injury designations for this week, but rookie cornerback Jaycee Horn was added to the injury report on Wednesday as a full participant with a back injury.

Panthers rule Yetur Gross-Matos out for Thursday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk