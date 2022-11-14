Panthers rule out Matt Ioannidis, unsure about Jeremy Chinn for Week 11

The Carolina Panthers got some rough news on cornerback Donte Jackson this past Friday, as the fifth-year veteran and team captain had the book closed on his 2022 season due to a torn Achilles tendon. But he’s not the only starting defender coming out of Thursday night’s win with a setback.

On Monday, interim head coach Steve Wilks already ruled out defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis for the team’s Week 11 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. The seventh-year lineman sustained a calf injury in the 25-15 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

With fellow tackle Derrick Brown getting much of the attention, Ioannidis has quietly had himself an impactful campaign for Carolina. He’s amassed 23 tackles, 1.0 sack and eight quarterback hits over nine starts—which has earned him an overall defensive grade of 67.7 from Pro Football Focus.

Daviyon Nixon will get the start in his place.

As for safety Jeremy Chinn, who was designated to return from injured reserve last week, Wilks said the team remains uncertain about his Week 11 status. Chinn has missed the past six games due to a hamstring injury.

The Panthers also ruled out quarterback PJ Walker (ankle) and tight end Giovanni Ricci (neck) for Sunday’s contest.

