Panthers rule out Hayden Hurst, sign Michael Strachan to 53-man roster

The Panthers will be without tight end Hayden Hurst again this weekend and he might not be the only tight end missing from the lineup.

Hurst will miss his third straight game with a concussion. Tommy Tremble has helped fill in for him, but he is listed as doubtful to face the Buccaneers due to a hip injury.

Safety Vonn Bell has been ruled out with a shoulder injury, but cornerback CJ Henderson is set to return from a concussion.

Linebacker DJ Johnson (elbow), cornerback Troy Hill (hip), guard Nash Jensen (back), linebacker Marquis Haynes Sr. (back), cornerback Jaycee Horn (hamstring), safety Jeremy Chinn (quad), and edge rusher Yetur Gross-Matos (hamstring) are all listed as questionable.

In addition to the injury designations, the Panthers also announced that they have signed wide receiver Michael Strachan to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. Cornerback David Long Jr. was waived in a corresponding move.