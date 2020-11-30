Panthers rookie DE Yetur Gross-Matos placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

The NFL is feeling the sting of the pandemic as it tries to move from Week 12 to Week 13. As case numbers explode across the country, COVID-19 has upended business as usual for the league.

To recap, the Broncos were forced to play without a true quarterback this week, Tuesday’s game between the Ravens and the Steelers is in jeopardy after being postponed twice and the 49ers will be playing their home games at the Cardinals’ stadium until the end of December.

The Panthers are also once again short-handed thanks to the virus. Today, the team announced that rookie defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Gross-Matos has played in eight games so far, totaling 1.5 sacks, two quarterback hits and 16 combined tackles. While his pressure rate has been impressive, his playing time has been inconsistent. Gross-Matos missed Week 2 due to a concussion after getting poked in the eye at practice, then sat out Weeks 6-8 on injured reserve due to a high ankle sprain. This latest setback won’t help.

Cornerback Rasul Douglas and offensive linemen Chris Reed, Tyler Larsen and Michael Schofield have also spent time on the list this season.

