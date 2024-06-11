Panthers rookie WR Xavier Legette rehabbing hamstring injury

Panthers first-round receiver Xavier Legette is not participating at minicamp due to a lingering hamstring injury.

Panthers coach David Canales told beat reporters Tuesday that he expects Legette to be ready by training camp.

Legette missed most of organized team activities with his injury, but Canales said the injury was not more serious than anticipated. The team instead is merely being deliberate in Legette's return.

“It’s just any hamstring—so, like, again—we’re looking at the time really getting shorter and shorter to when we go to camp. So we just really can’t afford to say, ‘Well, it’s good enough,’" Canales said, via Anthony Rizzuti of USA Today. "I think if we’re playing a game this week, he’s practicing and we’re getting ready to go. But right now, this is not the time to test that. So I think being cautious on that side, looking toward training camp is the right thing to do.”

Legette had 71 catches for 1,255 yards and seven touchdowns for the University of South Carolina last season.