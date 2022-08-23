Panthers rookie QB Matt Corral placed on injured reserve, out for 2022 season
The #Panthers placed rookie QB Matt Corral on season-ending injured reserve because of his Lisfranc injury. They also placed CB Duke Dawson on IR.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 23, 2022
Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Corral’s rookie season is over before it truly began.
Corral was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, meaning he’ll miss the rest of the 2022 campaign due a Lisfranc (foot) injury.
A third-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft out of Mississippi, Corral was likely headed for the No. 3 quarterback spot in Carolina this year, following the starter battle between Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold.
Now, he’ll spend the rest of his rookie year recovering and rehabbing, with his sights set on a comeback in 2023.
