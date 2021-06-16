Panthers rookie Jaycee Horn most impressed by Christian McCaffrey

Some athletes you have to see in person to truly appreciate. It sounds like Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn believes All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey is one of them.

After signing his rookie contract yesterday, Horn officially joined the team as part of an 11-deep 2021 class. He was taken at No. 8 overall in the draft, the same spot as McCaffrey four years ago. Horn says he’s the offensive player who stands out most, claiming he’s 10 times faster in person than on film.

Jaycee Horn said the player on offense who has impressed him most is Christian McCaffrey. Said seeing him on film is crazy but he's 10 times faster in person. — Jonathan M Alexander (@jonmalexander) June 15, 2021

McCaffrey missed 13 games due to several different injuries last season, but he remains Carolina’s most-talented player. Offensive coordinator Joe Brady says there’s no plan to dial back his workload, so fans can expect a much more typical campaign.

In 2019 that meant over 400 touches. While he probably won’t match that again in his career, McCaffrey should expect about as much action as any other running back in the NFL.

