Panthers rookie Chandler Zavala released from hospital after scary neck injury in Detroit

Chandler Zavala traveled home with the Panthers on Sunday afternoon after his scary neck injury in Detroit

Carolina Panthers left guard Chandler Zavala was hospitalized with a neck injury following a frightening scene in Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions.

The Panthers rookie fell face-first to the turf on what looked like a standard block on a run play in the second quarter of Detroit's 42-24 win. He remained down on the ground as players on the field called for medical attention after the play.

Players from the Panthers bench quickly joined their teammates on the field to surround Zavala. Lions players watched on, with some taking a knee, as a cart came out with a stretcher. Fans watched in anxious silence.

Players from both teams watch on as medical staff tend to Chandler Zavala on the field. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Medical staff tended to Zavala on the field and eventually placed him on the stretcher, then loaded him onto the cart. The nature of his injury wasn't clear. As the cart drove him off the field, Zavala gave a thumbs up to a standing ovation from the Detroit crowd.

Promising sign as Chandler Zavala gives a thumbs up while being carted off the field 🙏 pic.twitter.com/1iOQcfv8qe — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 8, 2023

The Panthers announced soon after that Zavala was being transported to local hospital for evaluation with a neck injury. After the game, head coach Frank Reich told reporters that Zavala has movement in his extremities.

Frank Reich said there’s a good chance Chandler Zavala flies back with the team. pic.twitter.com/LVHvkwiqRk — Joe Person (@josephperson) October 8, 2023

Zavala was later released from the hospital and traveled home to Charlotte with the Panthers.

While it's unclear how long Zavala will be sidelined with his injury, the fact that he was able to fly home with the team on time is a great sign. The Panthers, who fell to 0-5 this season after Sunday's loss, will take on the Miami Dolphins next week in South Florida.