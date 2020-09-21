Panthers rookie CB Troy Pride Jr. shares profound Vince Lombardi quote after 0-2 start

Tim Weaver

The Panthers weren’t supposed to be good in 2020, so we really shouldn’t be shocked that they’ve started the year 0-2. Here and there we have seen flashes of potential and promise, but so far the season has been defined by what we expected going in: a lot of rookie mistakes and learning opportunities for an extremely inexperienced team.

Despair may be normal for fans after an 0-2 start, but pro athletes didn’t get where they are by throwing in the towel early. Rookie cornerback Troy Pride Jr. shared a profound and inspiring quote from Vince Lombardi on Twitter after the game.


Indeed he did not.

Pride will have to earn his way up the mountain, of course. After getting significant snaps Week 1 against the Raiders, Pride was replaced in the starting lineup by the veteran Rasul Douglas yesterday. Pride played just eight defensive snaps against the Buccaneers, 13% of the team’s total.

