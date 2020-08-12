Panthers rookie calls Christian McCaffrey ‘unreal in person’

Christian McCaffrey has blossomed into a bonafide superstar in the NFL. His peers recently voted him the sixth-best player in the entire league. On a Panthers roster that’s undergone a serious youth movement this offseason, McCaffrey is also one of the veteran leaders on this team.

Undrafted rookie wide receiver Omar Bayless says watching McCaffrey work is “unreal in person.”

Unreal in person 🤦🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/RWtJbe9HPw — Omar Bayless (@omar_bayless) August 12, 2020





McCaffrey is obviously the biggest star for this franchise now that Cam Newton and Luke Kuechly are out of the picture.

Bayless is getting some recognition himself, though.

When he was speaking with reporters today via Zoom, second-round pick Jeremy Chinn said Bayless is one of the players who has stood out to him.

Chinn said rookie WR Omar Bayless has stood out to him. — Jonathan M Alexander (@jonmalexander) August 12, 2020





Bayless had a productive 2019 season at Arkansas State, finishing second in the nation with 1,653 receiving yards and scoring 17 touchdowns. We are predicting he will win the battle for the last wide receiver spot on the roster.

