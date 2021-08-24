Robby Anderson will be sticking around Charlotte for a couple more years.

According to multiple reports, the wide receiver and the Panthers have agreed to terms on a two-year, $29.5 million contract extension. The deal includes $20 million guaranteed.

Anderson, 28, had his most productive season as a pro in 2020, his first year with Carolina. He signed a two-year, $20 million contract with the franchise as a free agent and recorded career highs with 95 receptions and 1,096 yards. He also had three touchdowns.

With Anderson’s deal done, the team now has its core of skill players — Anderson, running back Christian McCaffrey, and receiver D.J. Moore — all under contract through at least the 2022 season. Carolina exercised Moore’s fifth-year option in the spring and signed McCaffrey to a long-term deal last year.

Panthers, Robby Anderson agree to two-year extension originally appeared on Pro Football Talk