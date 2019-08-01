Panthers reuniting with safety Tre Boston on one-year deal

For the second straight year, safety Tre Boston had to wait until the final week of July before finding a home for the upcoming NFL season. This time he’s back in the place where he began his career as a fourth-round pick in 2014.

Boston is signing a one-year deal with the Carolina Panthers worth up to $3 million, a source told PFT.

Boston spent his first three seasons with the Panthers, appearing in 42 games with 16 starts. After being waived by the Panthers in May 2017, Boston signed with the Los Angeles Chargers and posted the best season of his career, recording 79 tackles with five interceptions and eight passes defended in 15 starts. Nevertheless, Boston went unsigned last year until the Arizona Cardinals gave him a one-year deal in late-July.

Boston appeared in 14 games with 13 starts for Arizona last season, racking up 79 tackles with three interceptions and a forced fumble.