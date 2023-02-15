New Panthers coach Frank Reich has brought in several new coaches but he’s also going to keep a few holdovers from former coach Matt Rhule’s staff.

Carolina announced on Wednesday that offensive line coach James Campen, assistant offensive line coach Robert Kugler, and special teams coordinator Chris Tabor will all remain with the club in 2023.

Campen joined the Panthers in 2022. He had bounced around as the offensive line coach with the Texans, Chargers, and Browns in 2021, 2020, and 2019, respectively. But before that he spent 2004-2018 with the Packers, advancing from assistant offensive line coach to the team’s primary OL coach and run game coordinator in his final season there.

Kugler followed Campen to the Panthers from the Texans, having served as Houston’s assistant offensive line coach in 2021.

Tabor had been with the Bears from 2018-2021 as the team’s special teams coordinator. Before that, he held the same position with the Browns under several different coaches from 2011-2017.

Panthers retain assistant coaches James Campen, Robert Kugler, Chris Tabor originally appeared on Pro Football Talk