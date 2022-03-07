Panthers restructure Shaq Thompson’s contract

The Panthers have made another move to create some cap space.

Carolina announced on Monday that the team has restructured linebacker Shaq Thompson‘s contract. Thompson was set to count $18.1 million against the Panthers’ cap in 2022, per overthcap.com.

According to multiple reports, Carolina gained about $5 million in cap space with Thompson’s restructured deal. That gives the club about $29 million in cap room.

The Panthers’ only higher cap number is quarterback Sam Darnold at $18.9 million.

Thompson was second on the Panthers with 104 tackles in 2022, also recording 2.0 sacks and a pair of interceptions. Thompson, the 25th overall pick in 2015, missed three games with a foot injury.

Carolina also restructured offensive tackle Taylor Moton’s contract last week to create $11 million in cap room.

The Panthers have brought back three pending free agents in Frankie Luvu, Ian Thomas, and J.J. Jansen.

