Panthers restructure Pat Elflein’s contract to create cap space

The Panthers are reportedly planning to make an “aggressive” offer for Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

They’ve made a move that should help them prepare to take on his salary.

According to multiple reports, Carolina has converted $4.8 million of offensive lineman Pat Elflein‘s 2022 compensation into a signing bonus. The move clears about $2.5 million in cap space for the Panthers.

Elflein signed a three-year deal with the Panthers last March. He started nine games for the team last year, missing some time with a hamstring injury.

A Vikings third-round pick in 2017, Elflein has appeared in 59 career games with 58 starts.

As noted by Joe Person of TheAthletic.com, another way the Panthers could create cap space is by releasing cornerback A.J. Bouye. That move would create an additional $3.5 million in cap space.

