Panthers restructure contract of G Austin Corbett

Let the salary cap salsa begin!

The Carolina Panthers, through an official release on Friday afternoon, announced they have restructured the contract of offensive lineman Austin Corbett. Specifics of the adjustment were not immediately disclosed.

Corbett joined the organization last spring, as a free agent and reigning Super Bowl champion from the Los Angeles Rams. He struck a three-year deal worth nearly $30 million with the Panthers back on March 14, 2022.

Although it suffered a bitter end, the 2022 campaign was one of Corbett’s best—as he earned an overall Pro Football Focus grade of 69.1 (the second-highest of his career) in allowing just 15 pressures and a pair of sacks. He started each of the Panthers’ 17 games at right guard, but made an early exit from the season finale against the New Orleans Saints after sustaining a torn ACL.

Per Over The Cap, the most 2023 cap space Carolina can save from Corbett’s restructure is $5.9 million.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire