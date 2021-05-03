Panthers request permission to interview Eagles’ Ian Cunningham for assistant GM position

The #Panthers have requested permission to interview #Eagles assistant director of player personnel Ian Cunningham for their assistant GM job under Scott Fitterer, source said. Cunningham joins Morgan as candidates for the job. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 3, 2021

As they look to provide talent around Sam Darnold and Christian McCaffrey, the Carolina Panthers are looking towards the Eagles for one of their top personnel evaluators.

Ian Rapoport is reporting that Carolina has requested permission to interview Ian Cunningham for their assistant general manager role.

A former ACC offensive lineman and one of the Eagles’ top player evaluators, Cunningham was promoted to assistant director of player personnel for the Eagles during the 2019 offseason after originally being hired by the team as director of college scouting during the 2017 offseason.

Prior to joining the Eagles staff, Cunningham spent his first nine years of his NFL career with the Baltimore Ravens, where he worked with Eagles vice president of player personnel Andy Weidl, and New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas.

