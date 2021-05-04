Panthers request permission to interview Eagles’ Ian Cunningham, per report

Report: Panthers want to interview key member of Eagles’ scouting department originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Panthers are looking to hire an assistant genera manager under Scott Fitterer and a key member of the Eagles’ scouting department might be in the running.

The Panthers have requested permission to interview Eagles assistant director of player personnel Ian Cunningham for the opening, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Cunningham has been with the Eagles in 2017, when he was hired as the team’s director of college scouting. He was promoted in 2019 to his current position of assistant director of player personnel. The Eagles’ director of player personnel, Jeremiah Washburn, is also a senior defensive assistant, primarily working with the defensive line.

Before coming to Philadelphia, Cunningham spent nine years with the Ravens, where he worked with Vice President of player personnel Andy Weidl and former Vice President of player personnel Joe Douglas, who has moved on to become the Jets’ general manager.

When he first joined the Ravens staff, he was a personnel assistant before being promoted to an area scout in 2013, covering the SEC and ACC.

Cunning ham played college football as an offensive lineman for Virginia.

The Panthers have also reportedly requested permission to interview Dan Morgan, the Bills’ director of player personnel.

