Panthers request interviews with Eagles OC Shane Steichen, Lions OC Ben Johnson

Two more candidates may now be in the running for the Carolina Panthers’ head-coaching position.

On Monday night, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported that the team has requested an interview with Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shan Steichen. Then, no more than 10 minutes later, Rapoport’s colleague and fellow NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero added that Carolina has also requested to speak to Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.

The #Panthers are now on the board, putting in a request to speak with #Eagles OC Shane Steichen, source said. His third, along with the #Colts and #Texans. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 10, 2023

The #Panthers requested an interview with #Lions OC Ben Johnson for their head coaching job, per source. The #Texans and #Colts put in requests for Johnson, too. A hot candidate. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 10, 2023

Steichen has received high praise for his work with the No. 1-seeded Eagles in 2022. In addition to helping turn quarterback Jalen Hurts into a Most Valuable Player candidate, the 37-year-old propelled Philadelphia to the third-most yards per game (389.1) and third-most points per game (28.1) this season.

Johnson, similarly to Steichen, has become a hot name due to his impressive campaign. The Lions have finished the year with the league’s fourth-best total offense (380.0 yards per game) and as the fifth-highest scoring team (26.6).

The Panthers will or have had interviews with Steve Wilks, Jim Caldwell and Frank Reich—making Steichen and Johnson the fourth and fifth known candidates for the job.

