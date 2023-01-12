Panthers request interview with Jerod Mayo

Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo’s name has come up as part of the Browns’ search for a defensive coordinator, but that’s not the only team interested in speaking with him this offseason.

According to multiple reports, the Panthers have requested permission to interview Mayo. This interview would be for the Panthers’ head coaching vacancy rather than a defensive coordinator role.

Mayo’s name came up when the Broncos and Raiders were looking for new coaches last offseason. He’s been on the Patriots staff since 2019 and has shared many defensive coordinator responsibilities with Steve Belichick despite neither of them having that title.

The Panthers have interviewed Jim Caldwell, Frank Reich, and interim head coach Steve Wilks already. They’ve also asked to interview Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen.

