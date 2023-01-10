Panthers request interview with Giants OC Mike Kafka for head coaching job: report

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka talk on the field during mandatory minicamp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in East Rutherford. / Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com-USA TODAY NETWORK

The Panthers have requested an interview with Giants OC Mike Kafka for their head coaching job, reports Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The Panthers finished the season with Steve Wilks as their interim head coach after Matt Rhule was fired in October.

Kafka, 35, is in the midst of his first season as the Giants' offensive coordinator.

Before becoming the Giants' OC, Kafka was a coach with the Kansas City Chiefs from 2017 to 2021, initially working as their offensive quality control coach before becoming their quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator.

