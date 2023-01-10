Panthers request interview with Giants’ Mike Kafka for head coaching job

The Carolina Panthers are in search of their next head coach and they have eyes on New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, among others.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports that the Panthers have requested an interview with Kafka.

The #Panthers requested an interview with #Giants OC Mike Kafka for their head coaching job, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 10, 2023

Kafka can’t interview for any head coaching vacancies until next week, so this should not serve as a distraction for the Giants as they prepare for a Wild Card game against the Minnesota Vikings.

More to come…

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire