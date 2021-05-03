Panthers request interview with Dan Morgan for assistant GM spot

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Anthony Rizzuti
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

With owner David Tepper, head coach Matt Rhule and general manager Scott Fitterer all finding homes with the organization over the past three years, the Carolina Panthers have seen its new regime now settle in. That, however, doesn’t mean it won’t be going ahead without some old faces.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Panthers have requested permission from the Buffalo Bills to interview former linebacker Dan Morgan for their assistant general manager position. Morgan has served as Buffalo’s director of player personnel since 2018.

Oh yeah, Morgan was even something of a player for Carolina back in the day. Ok, maybe he was more than just “something,” having been drafted by the team out of the University of Miami with the 11th overall pick of the 2001 NFL draft.

The 6-foot-2, 245-pound wrecking ball went on to become a fan favorite, playing key parts in the historic defensive turnaround from 2001 to 2002 and on the 2003 Super Bowl squad. Morgan recorded a Super Bowl-record 18 tackles in the memorable 32-29 loss to the New England Patriots.

He’d then be selected as an All-Pro and Pro Bowler for the first and only times in his career the next year after posting 102 combined tackles, 2.0 sacks and two interceptions in 2004. Numerous lower body injuries cut Morgan’s career short, as the linebacker retired after just seven seasons.

As far as his post-playing career, he has received continuous praise in his current role for the Bills. Morgan, additionally, has experience working alongside Fitterer, with both having been apart of the Seattle Seahawks’ brass dating back to 2010.

The Panthers, as reported by Rapoport as well, will also seek to interview Ian Cunningham for the same opening. Cunningham is currently the assistant director of player personnel for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Recommended Stories

  • One former Panthers LB leaves, while team looks to interview another for assistant GM

    Carolina has requested an interview with Dan Morgan for a front office vacancy. Meanwhile, Luke Kuechly has resigned as a pro scout.

  • Panthers request interview with Dan Morgan for assistant G.M. post

    Dan Morgan may be heading back to Carolina. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Panthers have requested permission to interview Morgan for their assistant General Manager position. Morgan is currently the director of player personnel in Buffalo. Morgan was a Panthers first-round pick in 2001 and he started all 59 games he played [more]

  • Panthers request permission to interview Eagles’ Ian Cunningham for assistant GM position

    The Panthers have requested permission to interview Eagles assistant director of player personnel Ian Cunningham for their assistant GM job under Scott Fitterer

  • Cubs activate Joc Pederson off IL vs. Dodgers, option reliever

    Cubs' Joc Pederson, a former Dodger, spent a little less than two weeks on the IL with left wrist tendonitis.

  • 2022 Super Bowl odds: Where 49ers stand after 2021 NFL Draft

    The 49ers' Super Bowl odds increased slightly after the 2021 draft.

  • Giants happy Rockies doubleheader at Coors is only seven innings

    The Giants and Rockies were rained out Monday and will now play two shortened games on Tuesday.

  • Panthers LB Luke Kuechly resigns from pro scout position

    Legendary Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly, who was working as a pro scout in Carolina, has resigned from his position.

  • Taking an early look at the top 15 QB prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft class

    Taking an early look at the top 15 QB prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft class

  • What are the blood clots being caused by the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine? 4 questions answered

    The pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was lifted on April 23, 2021. SOPA Images/Light Rocket via Getty ImagesTwo vaccines – the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the U.S. and the AstraZeneca vaccine in Europe – have been linked to an increased chance of a rare type of blood clot. Researchers are investigating what causes these clots and are starting to propose some answers. Dr. Mousumi Som, a professor of medicine at Oklahoma State University, explains what these rare clots are and how they are forming after people get vaccinated. 1. What are the blood clots? A small number of people in the U.S. have developed dangerous blood clots after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The clots have mostly been occurring in people’s brains and, paradoxically, are associated with low platelet counts. Normally, platelets help a person stop bleeding when they get injured. If you get a cut or have an injury, the body responds by sending platelets which act as a temporary patch. The patch attracts other platelets and they stick together to stop blood loss. Since platelets normally help the clotting process, this combination of low platelets and extreme clotting makes these clots medically unusual. These specific types of clots – called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis – although rare, affect around two to five people per million per year and are potentially life-threatening without treatment. Vaccines aren’t normally a trigger for this kind of clot. 2. Who is having these clots? As of April 24, 2021, out of the 8 million people vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the U.S., about 16 people have developed these blood clots. The clots occurred from six to 13 days after immunization, and the majority were in women between the ages of 18 and 48. On April 26, 2021, news reports indicated that at least one man had developed a clot. The man is in his 30s and was hospitalized from a clot in his leg about two weeks after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Health officials in Europe have also reported that the AstraZeneca vaccine – a COVID-19 vaccine authorized and approved in Europe but not in the U.S. – has caused about 200 cases of low-platelet clotting. Importantly, both the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the AstraZeneca vaccine use a type of harmless virus called an adenovirus to deliver instructions to the human body on how to build an immune response to COVID-19. This is called a viral vector vaccine. The fact that the both vaccines use a viral vector and both are associated with blood clots has led many health experts to think that the clotting issues of the two vaccines may share the same mechanism. 3. Why are women getting more clots than men? At this point, doctors still don’t know what makes women more susceptible than men, nor what puts a person at risk for these clots. These clots can occur, though rarely, in people who don’t get a vaccine. Scientists know that women are three times more likely to develop this type of clot without receiving the vaccine. Many researchers think this is because of birth control or other hormonal replacements that women take. 4. Why might the vaccines be causing blood clots? Researchers believe that this specific low-platelet clotting is similar to a reaction some individuals get when they receive a blood thinner called heparin, called heparin-induced thrombocytopenia. Doctors sometimes use heparin to thin a person’s blood in the case of a heart attack or a blood clot when blood flow needs to be reestablished. But some people experience the opposite reaction, and their blood ends up clotting more instead. This happens because the body triggers an unwanted immune response after receiving heparin. In these patients, heparin attaches to a product released from platelets called platelet factor 4. When this happens, the immune system considers the combined platelet factor 4 and heparin a problem, so it creates antibodies in response. These antibodies attach to the heparin and platelet factor 4 complex, and the body – which now thinks it needs to repair an injury – causes more clotting while using up even more platelets. This results in the low platelet count seen in these patients. When doctors have looked at the blood of patients who developed clots after receiving the Johnson & Johnson or AstraZeneca vaccine, it looked very similar to the blood of people who have the low-platelet clotting reaction to heparin. This has led scientists and doctors to believe that the same process might be leading to these clots caused by the two vaccines.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Mousumi Som, Oklahoma State University. Read more:Restart of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine: A doctor explains why benefits far outweigh risksNo, vaccine side effects don’t tell you how well your immune system will protect you from COVID-19 Mousumi Som works fr the Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences. She has received funding from Eli Lilly and NIAID for drug related research on COVID treatments. She is affiliated with the National Board of Osteopathic Medical Examiners and the Osteopathic Founders Foundation. .

  • Philadelphia Eagles’ winners and losers from the 2021 NFL draft

    Philadelphia Eagles' winners and losers from the 2021 NFL draft

  • Amazon is Offering Several Rare Discounts on Nintendo Switch Games

    Nintendo sure knows how to maintain its products’ value over time; even though the Switch has been on the market for almost half a decade, it’s still rare to see discounts on basically any popular titles. This makes Amazon’s current sale especially exciting – while supplies last you can save 33% on select Switch titles, …

  • Sofia Kenin becomes first American to qualify for Olympics

    She is ranked fourth in the world in singles and is guaranteed to be one of the top four American women in the rankings after the French Open, when the teams will be set. Currently trailing her are Serena Williams, Jennifer Brady and Alison Riske. While Williams and Brady appear to be strong contenders to clinch a Tokyo berth, the fourth spot is up for grabs, with Riske, Madison Keys, Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff all in contention.

  • The Clippers are deep enough for a playoff run, but the questions and intangibles remain

    If there’s such a thing as having too many good players, the Clippers could actually be exhibit A. Lue has decisions to make, and he admitted to already thinking about the playoffs and potential matchups.

  • NBA Fact or Fiction: The failing Celtics, mental health and Coach of the Year Tom Thibodeau

    Each week during the 2020-21 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into three of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.

  • Real Madrid defender Marcelo called for election duty, could miss Champions League semifinal

    Marcelo may not be able to get out of working the polls in time for Real Madrid's matchup with Chelsea in the Champions League semifinals next week.

  • Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Khem Birch among top options

    Have you made it to the stretch run of the fantasy basketball playoffs? Consider these pickups for a lineup boost.

  • WNBA training camp tracker: Elena Delle Donne might not be available for Mystics season opener

    Welcome to the Yahoo Sports 2021 WNBA training camp tracker. Preseason games will be held May 1-11 with rosters finalized on May 13. Keep up with the league’s latest news before the tipoff of the 25th anniversary season on May 14.

  • Where every 2021 NFL first-round pick ranked as a high school recruit

    Before they were selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft on Thursday night, the 32 players who heard their name called were high schoolers with a dream.

  • Sabrina Ionescu 'ready to bring New York a championship', credits BODYARMOR with gender equality

    Fully healed and ready to headline the monumental 25th season against the Indiana Fever on May 14, Ionescu explained to Yahoo Sports why her sophomore campaign will closely mirror her rookie year.

  • Becky Hammon says she's ready for NBA head coaching gig: 'Somebody's going to have to take a chance'

    The Spurs assistant is waiting to make history.