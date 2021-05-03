Panthers request interview with Dan Morgan for assistant G.M. post

Dan Morgan may be heading back to Carolina.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Panthers have requested permission to interview Morgan for their assistant General Manager position. Morgan is currently the director of player personnel in Buffalo.

Morgan was a Panthers first-round pick in 2001 and he started all 59 games he played for the team. He made the Pro Bowl in 2004, but injuries limited him to one game in 2006 and three games in his final season as a player.

Morgan worked with Panthers General Manager Scott Fitterer in the Seahawks organization, so the connection to the Panthers goes beyond the fact that Morgan played for the team.

