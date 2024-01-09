Panthers request interview with Cowboys exec Will McClay

Cowboys vice president of player personnel Will McClay has rebuffed past attempts to lure him away from Dallas and he'll have another opportunity to decide about pursuing a job this offseason.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that the Panthers have requested permission to interview McClay as the successor to General Manager Scott Fitterer, who was fired on Monday. Breer adds that the Commanders may do the same thing.

McClay has spent the last two decades with the Cowboys and has been in his current position since the 2017 season. He has overseen the team's draft process in recent seasons.

The Panthers announced eight other candidates for their General Manager vacancy on Monday and they've identified nine head coaching candidates at this point.