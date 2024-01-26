Panthers request to interview Bucs WR coach Brad Idzik

#Panthers have requested permission to interview #Bucs WR coach Brad Idzik for their Offense Coordinator position, per sources. pic.twitter.com/S8vw01YJbl — JC Allen (@JCAllenNFL) January 26, 2024

New Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales isn’t wasting any time putting together his new staff.

Canales and the Panthers requested to interview Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receivers coach Brad Idzik for their offensive coordinator position, per JC Allen of BucsGameday. Idzik came over with Canales from the Seattle Seahawks to coach in Tampa Bay, so the link makes a pairing in Carolina likely.

Idzik did well in his only year coaching with the Bucs. Under his gaze, wideout Mike Evans had one of the best seasons of his career and caught 13 touchdowns, tied for the most in the NFL for 2023. On top of that, wideout Chris Godwin reached over 1,000 yards receiving on the year himself and sixth-round pick Trey Palmer ended the year with three touchdowns and averaged 9.9 yards per reception.

Idzik isn’t the only Bucs offensive staffer getting attention. With quarterbacks coach Thad Lewis set to interview with both the Las Vegas Raiders and the Buffalo Bills, Tampa Bay could be in for a complete offensive reset in 2024.

