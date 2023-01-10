Panthers request to interview Bills OC Ken Dorsey

A new, but familiar name has entered the search for the Carolina Panthers.

On Monday night, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Panthers have requested to interview Ken Dorsey for their head-coaching job. The 41-year-old is in his first season as the offensive coordinator the Buffalo Bills.

Dorsey, a former six-year NFL veteran quarterback, first cracked the Carolina staff as a pro scout from 2011 to 2012. His subsequent work with Cam Newton—which included his 2015 Most Valuable Player campaign—earned the once-decorated college passer much acclaim in his role.

He’d then shuffle off to Buffalo in 2019, joining the Panthers’ former assistant general manager Brandon Beane and former defensive coordinator Sean McDermott. In addition to coaching up the quarterbacks there for the past three years, Dorsey also took up duties as the passing game coordinator in 2021—helping Josh Allen to his second straight season of at least 4,440 passing yards and 36 passing touchdowns.

This year under Dorsey, the Bills ranked second in total offense (397.6 yards per game) and in points scored (28.4). He joins Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks as well as Jim Caldwell and Frank Reich as candidates with reported interviews for the opening.

