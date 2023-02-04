New Panthers head coach Frank Reich is interested in making Ejiro Evero his defensive coordinator.

The Panthers have asked the Broncos for permission to interview Evero, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Evero was a candidate for the Panthers’ head-coaching job before Reich got it. He’s well regarded around the NFL, and he’ll likely be a candidate for head-coaching jobs again next year, but at the moment there are multiple teams hoping he’ll be their defensive coordinator this year.

The Vikings have reportedly requested an interview with Evero but so far not been given permission by the Broncos, who may ask Evero to stay on Sean Payton’s staff.

Panthers request defensive coordinator interview with Ejiro Evero originally appeared on Pro Football Talk