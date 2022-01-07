Panthers reportedly willing to ‘listen to offers’ for RB Christian McCaffrey

Are you an NFL team looking for a really good running back? Well, then the Carolina Panthers might have a deal for you!

Oh, just one little note, though—he’s kinda sorta got a bit of the ol’ wear and tear on ’em. Oh, and he’s kinda sorta only played in 10 games over the past two seasons.

But, this very dynamic player can be yours for only *checks contract* . . . oh boy . . . $44 million over the next four seasons!

Well, that’s the problem the Panthers currently have in Christian McCaffrey—who was the league’s premier do-it-all rusher until the 2020s hit. And now, according to Joseph Person of The Athletic, they might be open to letting him do it all elsewhere.

Person, in his breakdown of the team’s roster on Friday, noted that Carolina is willing to “listen to offers” on the 25-year-old back. This nugget comes less than two years after McCaffrey signed his $64 million deal to become the sport’s highest paid player at the position.

This nugget is also not very surprising considering the current state of the franchise’s rebuild. The Panthers, who will very likely finish the 2021 campaign on a seven-game losing streak come Sunday, have gone 10-22 in the first two seasons under head coach Matt Rhule.

The team is an absolute mess at quarterback, an even bigger mess along its offensive line and has reportedly taken on an unhealthy culture as a result Rhule’s various missteps. So it seems everything, including their best player, may be on the table as they try to get this clunky ride back into working order.

Related

Brian Burns on if Matt Rhule is right for the Panthers: '100 percent'

Related

Should Panthers, Christian McCaffrey consider a move to WR?

List