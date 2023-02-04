Panthers reportedly have ‘very strong’ interest in Ejiro Evero

If the Carolina Panthers really want Ejiro Evero, he’s now free for the taking. And according to one very notable league insider, it seems like they really, really want him.

As noted by CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones, the Panthers have “very strong” interest in hiring Evero as their new defensive coordinator. The 42-year-old play caller has been let out of his current contract with the Denver Broncos, a new development tweeted out by Ian Rapoport on Saturday evening.

Prior to Evero’s release, the Panthers had requested permission to interview the popular coaching candidate for their defensive coordinator vacancy. He has also drawn significant interest from the Minnesota Vikings, who were not granted the opportunity by the Broncos to speak with him this past week.

Evero also interviewed for Carolina’s head coaching job last month, a meeting that evidently left the team’s braintrust quite impressed. The Panthers, of course, ultimately hired Frank Reich for the position.

