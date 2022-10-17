Panthers trade WR Robbie Anderson one day after sideline tirade to Cardinals

That was fast.

The Carolina Panthers traded wide receiver Robbie Anderson to the Arizona Cardinals less than 24 hours after he was sent to the locker room in the middle of the team's Week 6 loss, the team confirmed. The Cardinals reportedly sent a 2024 sixth-round pick and a 2025 seventh-round pick to the Panthers for Anderson, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Arizona will pay reportedly pay the $690,000 prorated portion of Anderson's base salary, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Anderson's exit quickly ends one of the bigger non-football sagas from Week 6. The wideout was seen arguing with Panthers receivers coach Joe Dailey before interim head coach Steve Wilks told Anderson to leave the game in the third quarter.

Wilks refused to expand on Anderson after the loss to the Los Angeles Rams, but did say that "no one is bigger than the team." Anderson, meanwhile said he was frustrated with his usage in the game after the Panthers didn't have him on the field on a third-down play. Anderson tallied 206 receiving yards on 13 catches and one touchdown through six games.

After the news broke, Anderson tweeted a series of emojis, likely indicating his excitement.

This trade is perhaps the first signal of the Panthers' overhaul in the wake of Matt Rhule's firing last week. Running back Christian McCaffrey is the biggest prize, but the Panthers have some other players likely on the block as well.

As for the Cardinals, this move suggests that receiver Marquise Brown is going to need a replacement for awhile. Moments after the trade for Anderson, ESPN Adam Schefter reported Brown's foot injury could be season-ending. Brown was seen in a walking boot after suffering a left foot injury in Week 6, too. Luckily, Brown's injury will only cost him six weeks. The Cardinals also reportedly lost starting left guard Justin Pugh to a season-ending knee injury, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Either way, Anderson found a new home and the Panthers shipped off a disgruntled player.