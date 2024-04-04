Panthers reportedly have top-30 visit for Florida State RB Trey Benson

Jonathon Brooks isn’t the only running back prospect who the Carolina Panthers may want a closer look at before the 2024 NFL draft.

According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston, the team has a top-30 visit scheduled with Florida State’s Trey Benson. The six-foot, 216-pound rusher enters the league as a two-time second-team All-ACC member, earning those nods for the 2022 and 2023 campaigns.

Before his time in Tallahassee, the Greenville, Miss. native began his collegiate career at the University of Oregon. His tenure as a Duck didn’t pan out, as he missed the 2020 season due to a torn ACL and only recorded six rushing attempts for 22 yards and a touchdown over 10 games in 2021.

Benson would then transfer to Florida State University in 2022, where he ran for 990 yards and nine scores on 154 carries. He’d follow that up in 2023 with 906 yards and 14 visits to the end zone off 156 totes along with 20 receptions for 227 yards and another touchdown.

