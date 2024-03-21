Panthers reportedly have top-30 visit scheduled for WKU WR Malachi Corley

The free-agency market isn’t the only place the Carolina Panthers can find some pass catchers.

According to CBS Sports writer Josh Edwards, the team has a top-30 visit scheduled with 2024 draft prospect Malachi Corley. The Western Kentucky University wide receiver, per Edwards, is also set to meet with Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Corley played for the Hilltoppers from 2020 to 2023. Over that time, the Orange City, Fla. native amassed 259 receptions for 3,035 yards and 29 touchdowns.

The past two seasons were particularly productive for Corley, who totaled 180 catches, 2,279 receiving yards and 22 scores. Those two impressive campaigns earned him first-team All-CUSA selections in 2022 and 2023.

In a scouting profile from October, Draft Wire managing editor Jeff Risdon wrote the following of Corley—whom he compared to Brandon Aiyuk and Amon-Ra St. Brown:

The ability to run after the catch is Corley’s calling card. He led the entire FBS in YAC in 2022 and tacked on over 125 more against Louisiana Tech. Corley has good balance through contact even though it often looks like he’s somewhat out of control. He’s got a barrage of spins, stiff arms, shoulder charges and high-knee moves to break tackles from all angles.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire