Panthers reportedly re-signing OT Cameron Erving to 1-year deal

The Carolina Panthers and general manager Scott Fitterer finally got their swing tackle. Well, perhaps you can just say they got their swing tackle back.

As first reported by ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter on Monday night, the Panthers are re-signing offensive lineman Cameron Erving to a one-year deal.

Former first-round pick Cam Erving, who spent the past two seasons in Carolina, is re-signing with the Panthers on a one-year deal, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 9, 2023

Erving originally cracked into the NFL with the Cleveland Browns, as the 19th overall selection of the 2015 draft. The Florida State University product, however, would last just two seasons there—starting in 17 of a possible 29 games.

He was then traded to the Kansas City Chiefs on Aug. 30, 2017 for a fifth-round pick. Erving played three seasons under head coach Andy Reid, capping off his stint with a Super Bowl ring from the 2019 campaign before moving on to the Dallas Cowboys in 2020.

The 6-foot-5, 315-pounder then signed off to the Panthers on a two-year, $10 million pact in 2021. He’s played in 20 games over the last two seasons in Carolina and will continue to serve as a versatile depth option for the starting front.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire